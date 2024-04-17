Riley opens pediatric clinic in Fishers

Current Publishing
Staff at the Riley Children’s Health clinic on Allisonville Road in Fishers cut the ribbon April 1 to celebrate the newly opened office. (Photo courtesy of Riley Children’s Health)

Riley Children’s Health opened its first pediatric primary care office in Fishers April 1, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the clinic, 11530 Allisonville Rd., Suite 190, just south of 116th Street.

According to an announcement from Riley, pediatricians Thomas Freije and Kristen Anderson are accepting new patients in the space. They will provide routine primary care, including well-child visits, sick visits, immunizations, sports physicals and more. Two more pediatricians are expected to join the office later this year.

“Ensuring that all children have access to excellent care has always been the mission of Riley, and that starts with state-of-the-art primary care,” stated Elaine Cox, chief physician executive for Riley Children’s Health. “We are excited to expand our services for Fishers families.”

This is the first Riley Children’s pediatric primary care office in Fishers, according to the announcement. It builds on a commitment to the community after Riley specialists began seeing patients at IU Health Saxony Hospital — soon to be IU Health Fishers.

As part of IU Health’s Fishers Community Impact Project, construction is underway to build a Riley Children’s pediatric emergency department on the hospital campus. The pediatric emergency department will open in 2025 and will be staffed 24/7 by Riley emergency medicine physicians and nurses.

Riley Pediatric Primary Care in Fishers office provides 24/7 online scheduling, virtual visits, same-day and next-day appointments, extended hours on select weekdays and appointments on varying Saturdays.

For more, visit rileychildrens.org/practice-location/riley-pediatric-primary-care-fishers.


