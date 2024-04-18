Time capsule to mark opening of new Fishers City Hall

The City of Fishers has put together a time capsule for the new Fishers City Hall, with items contributed by local residents, businesses and organizations. The time capsule will be opened in 50 years.

The new City Hall is set to open in June.

According to a blog post on the City of Fishers website, among the items featured in the time capsule are letters to the future.

“Throughout the summer of 2023, the City of Fishers invited residents to author letters to the future for the time capsule,” the post stated. “We received over 400 letters from residents of all ages, along with community leaders and influencers.”

The items also include a brick from the former City Hall, which was built in 1991 and needed to be replaced because it was sinking. Other items in the time capsule include a volleyball signed by members of the Hamilton Southeastern High School girls volleyball team, which won the IHSAA Class 4A state championship in November; memorabilia from Fishers High School Marching Tigers’ performance during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; a spike from the Nickel Plate rail line, which ran through Fishers and has been repurposed into the Nickel Plate Trail; and a can of Diet Coke.

City of Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness — who, so far, is Fishers’ only mayor — is known for his love of Diet Coke and is rarely seen without one nearby.

For more about the time capsule, visit fishersin.gov/10-pieces-of-history-from-the-fishers-time-capsule.