Tre set to open this month at Carmel’s 1st on Main

Chris Evans is eager to see how the public responds to his latest Italian restaurant,

Tre will open at 1st on Main in Carmel later this month.

“I think it’s going to be a home run, not just for us but for the city itself,” said Evans, who owns two Sangiovese restaurants. “It’s a really vibrant corner. What they’ve pulled off here with (1st on Main) is phenomenal.”

Evans originally expected to open in February but has been delayed two months with construction and supply chain issues. The Carmel resident said the restaurant is almost ready to open and that he is finalizing a few things with the menu and staff.

All three of his restaurants have different designs. There will be an art series from renowned artist Jason Myers from Logansport called “La Vita,” which means “the life.”

The name Tre comes from the Italian word for three, as this is the third restaurant for Evans.

Sangiovese opened in Rivers Edge in Indianapolis in 1994, moving to the Ironworks building in 2015. A second restaurant opened in Fishers in 2020.

“It’s a different menu, still Italian, but presented differently,” Evans said. “We have a higher end wine list, which is more extensive with vintage and varietals.”

Francesco Settanni is serving as the director of operations. Oscar Perez will be the executive chef.

Evans and Perez worked together at Ambrosia more than 25 years ago.

“We have caviar we are doing things with,” Evans said. “We have grilled prawns, a split bone-in rib eye which we’ll serve steak alla Fiorentina style, where we marinate the style with rosemary, garlic and olive oil. There is a risotto carbonara. There will be a fun octopus dish.”

For more, visit treonmain.com.