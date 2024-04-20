Snapshot: Runners fill local streets for Carmel Marathon events

Runners cross the finish line at the end of the 10K course, one of several races held April 13 as part of Carmel Marathon Weekend. Learn more and see a full list of results at CarmelMarathon.com. (Photo courtesy of Jay Druba)

Marathon winners – Men

1 – Adam Togami, 2:28:15.04

2 – Hiro Kawakatsu, 2:31:30.27

3 – Salvador Escamilla, 2:33:04.59

Marathon winners – Women

1 – Jules Madzia, 2:43:24.06

2 – Kelby Laughner, 2:45:55.38

3 – Hannah Stoffel, 2:48:26.03

Half marathon winners – Men

1 – Haoda Fu, 1:00:59.37

2 – Jason Salyer, 1:06:33.46

3 – Jared Reckard, 1:06:46.48

Half marathon winners – Women

1 – Hannah Bast, 1:17:07.00

2 – Nickie Luse, 1:18:14.65

3 – Stacy Mowry, 1:21:32.11