Ascension St. Vincent Carmel welcomes new president

Ascension St. Vincent Carmel welcomed Chad Dilley as president March 25. He joins the hospital with more than 15 years’ experience in medical leadership, most recently with IU Health throughout the northern Indianapolis suburbs.

“I’m honored to serve. I appreciate being able to serve in a faith-based organization and look forward to carrying the mission forward,” Dilley said.

His main goal for the team at St. Vincent Carmel is to live out its mission statement, “Rooted in the loving ministry of Jesus as healer, we commit ourselves to serving all persons with special attention to those who are poor and vulnerable.”

As a first-generation college graduate, he saw his dad, grandfather and brother serve their communities as firefighters and knew he wanted to find a way to serve the community but also use his business degree.

“You can expect (the Ascension team) to be involved in the community, for the mission to be clear and for the team to be focused on the mission,” Dilley said of what to expect under his leadership. “The hospital’s been around for 38-plus years, and as healthcare continues to evolve and change you can expect our team to adapt to be able to take care of the needs of the community.”

A Zionsville resident, Dilley is pleased to serve the hospital closest to his home.

“This is also the community that I live in. I tell everybody, I live 10 roundabouts away from the hospital,” he said. “Carmel is where I work, where I worship, do life, seek my entertainment, so to be able to serve the community in this capacity with this team and with this mission is an absolute honor.”

Dilley has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from Olivet Nazarene University and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Outside of work, he is a soccer and Little League coach, a Zionsville parks board member, a church children’s ministry volunteer and a husband and father.