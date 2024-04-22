Symphony on the Prairie concert lineup announced

Another season of music at Conner Prairie is approaching, with the lineup of concerts honoring legends of rock, including Queen, Tina Turner, Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty, along with pop artists such as ABBA and Taylor Swift.

Symphony on the Prairie is an annual collaboration between the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Conner Prairie, sponsored by Kroger.

During an announcement ceremony April 12 at Conner Prairie, James Johnson, CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, said the partnership “allows us to bring magical summer evenings to more than 100,000 music lovers in Central Indiana each summer.”

Kroger’s Manager of Public Affairs for Central Indiana Eric Halvorson noted that this year will mark the seventh season of Kroger’s sponsorship of the event. He recalled that during the first year, people would come up to the Kroger table and thank them for “saving the music.”

“That made me realize just how powerful the music is here and how much it means to the people who come out here every summer,” he said, adding that the sponsorship fits well with Kroger’s mission, even though it’s unrelated to groceries. “Food as a huge part of our lives … but it’s also what we do out here … where we’re talking about music and enjoying good times together. That is feeding the human spirit.”

The 2024 Symphony on the Prairie season kicks off June 28 with The Music of Queen. Tickets go on sale starting April 23, and are available online and at many central Indiana Kroger stores. View the full lineup of concerts at indianapolissymphony.org.