Noblesville Farmer’s Market returns May 4

Noblesville Main Street’s Farmers Market will return to Federal Hill Commons May 4 with nearly 100 vendors set up for the season.

The market, held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 12 at 175 Logan St., will feature more food vendors than ever.

“We are very excited for our vendors to offer new and returning treats this year,” said Kate Baker, Noblesville Main Street’s executive director. “We are offering SNAP benefits for the first time, so it will be great for people to get healthy choices at an affordable price.”

Besides food vendors, the market will feature several makers with unique goods for purchase. There will also be live music every market, and local fitness businesses will begin the day at 8 a.m. with a free group class such as kickboxing, yoga or dance.

Baker said there will be days catered to children throughout the market season.

“We have three days this year where we invite kid entrepreneurs to come set up, learn some people and money management skills, and understand what it’s like to own a business,” Baker said. “We usually have more than 30 kids sign up for all three days.”

Pets are also welcome at the market.

Baker said one of the most exciting parts of this year’s market is having Federal Hill Apartments nearby.

“There have been many questions about parking, and we are excited about the new parking garage and about continuing to use the parking lot across the street,” Baker said. “The Noblesville Police Department will be on-site to ensure safe traffic.”

Baker said the market grows each year and she looks forward to the season.

“Whether someone lives here or not, they belong here, and we want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable coming to the market and strolling around the vendors,” Baker said. “With our sponsorship from Duke Energy and CenterPoint Energy, we are able to highlight several nonprofit organizations in the area. I am extremely proud of the market’s continued growth.”

For more, visit noblesvillemainstreet.org/farmers-market.