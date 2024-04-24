Chatham Hills in Westfield to host MAC Men’s Golf Championship

The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield is a host site for this year’s Mid-American Conference Men’s Golf Championship. The collegiate event takes place April 26-28

Located in Westfield, Chatham Hills is celebrated for its distinctive terrain. Chatham Hills was the final course designed and built by legendary golf course architect Pete Dye.

Residents of Westfield and Hamilton County, alumni and supporters of the participating universities are invited to attend and support the athletes. The championship is free to attend. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. Spectators can use golf cart paths to follow and support the golfers.

Participating universities include Ball State University; Miami University; University of Toledo (host school); Bowling Green State University; Eastern Michigan University; Central Michigan University; Kent State University; Northern Illinois University; and Ohio University.

“We’re very much looking forward to hosting the 2024 MAC championships at The Club at Chatham Hills,” said Jeff Roope, University of Toledo’s Head Golf Coach. “The combination of a fantastic Pete Dye-designed golf course, a centrally located venue within the footprint of the MAC, and an enthusiastic staff and welcoming membership at Chatham Hills has all the makings of an excellent experience.”

Chatham Hills was the only nonuniversity course to host a collegiate event in 2023, hosting the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional.

“Building upon the support and success of last year’s event, we are excited to welcome players, spectators, and the entire Westfield community to Chatham Hills,” stated Brandon Snell, PGA, director of golf at Chatham Hills. “Our goal is to celebrate not only the game of golf but also the strong community bonds that make events like this possible.”

For more, including tee times and player details, visit getsomemaction.com/tournaments/?id=213&path=mgolf.

Attendance is complimentary, with guidelines for proper golf etiquette and attire enforced. Parking is available at The Club at Chatham Hills Clubhouse and all spectators must enter through the clubhouse.