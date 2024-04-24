Hamilton Southeastern board members recognized for service

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees recently was recognized by the Indiana School Boards Association with an Exemplary Governance Award for 2023.

“This distinguished honor reflects the board’s dedication to professional growth and the success of every student within the district,” an announcement from HSE stated.

Board Members Sarah Donsbach, Sarah Parks-Reese and Suzanne Thomas earned an EGA Level II distinction for their leadership and commitment to excellence, according to the news release. Board Member Dawn Lang was recognized with a Level I distinction, symbolizing her contributions to the board’s mission.

The awards start at Level 1 — commendable — and rise to Level 4 — exemplary, according to the ISBA website. Board members accumulate “points” by attending ISBA events and activities that promote professional learning and development.

“These individuals are leading the way as models who strive for effective school board governance and they should be proud of their accomplishments,” ISBA President Rebecca Gardenour stated.

The HSE board as a whole received a Level I award, which is based on the collective point totals earned by all board members.

“School boards perform a vital public service and members who actively participate in professional learning are better equipped to perform their duties effectively,” ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin stated.

Honorees will formally receive their awards during ISBA’s spring regional meetings, which take place in various locations statewide through April 30.

For more about ISBA’s EGA program and the full list of award recipients, visit isba-ind.org/ega.html.