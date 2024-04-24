Noblesville students invited to apply for Superintendent Advisory Council

Noblesville Schools recently announced that students who will be in grades 4-12 next school year are invited to apply by April 30 for Superintendent Dr. Hile’s new Superintendent Advisory Council.

According to Marnie Cooke, executive director of marketing and communications for Noblesville Schools, selected participants will advise Hile on school-related issues important to students, provide feedback on Noblesville Schools and offer input into district decision-making.

Cooke stated that students who apply should be “thoughtful, analytical, respectful of others, collaborative and confident in sharing questions and opinions in a group of peers.”

Council meetings will be split between elementary and secondary students and will be held once each quarter during the school year at the Noblesville Schools Educational Services Center, 18025 River Rd.

Meetings will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on a weekday that will be announced at a later date. Cooke stated students must make their own travel arrangements for arrival, and a school bus will take them to their respective schools following the meeting. Students who arrive late to school will be excused.

The council will be made up of:

14 elementary students (one fourth-grader and one fifth-grader from each school)

Six Noblesville East Middle School students (two from each grade)

Six Noblesville West Middle School students (two from each grade)

12 Noblesville High School students (three from each grade)

Students selected to represent their school will be notified before the end of this school year. Council meetings will start in the 2024-2025 school year.

For questions, contact Marnie Cooke at [email protected].