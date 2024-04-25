Westfield, Zionsville bands to take part in AES 500 Festival Parade

Marching bands from Westfield and Zionsville are among 15 bands from across the natioin that will participate in the May 25 AES 500 Festival Parade in downtown Indianapolis.

The Pride of Westfield, directed by Westfield High School’s Director of Performing Arts Andrew Muth, and the National Band Association’s Indiana All-Star Band of Zionsville, directed by Mickey Stisher, will both take part.

This is the 68th year of the parade.

Westfield and Zionsville will join marching bands from Brownsburg, Indianapolis, Speedway, Muncie, West Lafayette, Pendleton, Russiaville and Washington., as well as bands from Michigan, Illinois, Mississippi and the Marine Band San Diego.

The bands will perform for more than 200,000 spectators that line the 1.5-mile route of the AES 500 Festival Parade

One of the nation’s largest and most-respected parades, the celebration features giant floats, balloons and celebrities. All 33 drivers competing in the Indy 500 will also participate.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have these talented musicians join us for the AES 500 Festival Parade,” stated Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “Their performances will bring a vibrant spirit into our city’s biggest race-weekend celebration before the Indy 500.”

For more, visit 500festival.com/parade/bands.