Police seek help identifying man from February shooting 

State police are seeking help identifying this man, who might be connected to a February shooting on Ind. 465. (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who investigators believe is connected to a Valentine’s Day shooting on Ind. 465 near Pendleton Pike.

According to a news release from state police, the shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. Feb. 14.

“Anyone with information, or who can identify this person is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477,” the news release stated. “Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.”

Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for cash rewards. 

 


