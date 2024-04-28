Column: Reaching the next generation

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

Have we forgotten that there is a real human being at the receiving end of our aggressively hostile email, malicious text, overcritical and pompous Facebook post, or just downright nasty tweet? Are our children watching, listening and learning from our digital interactions?

In today’s world, where face-to-face conversations are often replaced by digital communication, teaching civility to the next generation is more crucial than ever.

Civility, the art of treating others with respect, understanding and courtesy, is the foundation of a harmonious society. It’s about acknowledging differences while fostering a culture of dialogue and mutual respect. As technology advances, our children are navigating a world where communication is instantaneous and often anonymous, making it easy to forget the person on the other side. By instilling the values of civility early on and teaching them to wield the power of anonymity carefully, we equip them with the tools necessary for constructive engagement, empathy and effective conflict resolution.

Teaching civility isn’t just about creating polite individuals; it’s about nurturing informed, self-controlled, empathetic citizens capable of contributing positively to society. As we guide our children in understanding the importance of civility, we lay the groundwork for a future marked by compassion, understanding and meaningful progress. With our children in mind, let’s explore steps we can take to ensure a community that recognizes the dignity of the human being at the other end of our interactions.

I look forward to your thoughts on how to reach, instruct and instill the values of civility in our next generation.