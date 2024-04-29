Fishers Target theft, car chase ends with arrests

Two Indianapolis residents and a Cicero resident face criminal charges connected to an April 26 theft at the Fishers Target store that involved a vehicle chase.

According to an April 29 announcement from the Fishers Police Department, officers received a report at around noon April 26 of a theft in progress at the Target store on Commercial Drive near downtown Fishers.

“Target Asset Protection notified FPD that known theft suspects were in the store,” the news release stated. “As officers arrived, the suspect vehicle was leaving and headed toward Technology Drive.”

Officers pulled the vehicle over and detained three men, but a woman in the passenger seat then climbed into the driver’s seat and sped away.

“Our officers pursued the female driving on Technology Drive, putting officers, the public and the other suspects in danger due to the reckless nature of her driving,” the news release stated. “FPD officers initiated a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and the female driver was detained.”

A PIT maneuver is a “precision immobilization technique,” and involves using a police vehicle to strategically strike the other vehicle’s side, causing the other vehicle to spin into the other lane. That allows other pursuing police vehicles to block and apprehend a suspect.

According to the news release, after all the suspects were in custody, officers searched the vehicle and found about 30 stolen items with a value of about $1,300. Officers also found two illegally possessed handguns in the vehicle.

Three of the occupants were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail on various charges. They are Jaelyn Jones, 23, of Indianapolis, charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, theft, unlawful possession of a handgun and driving with a suspended license; Marquese Collins, 31, of Indianapolis, charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and driving with a suspended license; and Jayquan Guardiola, 27, of Cicero, who has an outstanding warrant out of Floyd County.