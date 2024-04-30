Night & Day diversions – April 30, 2024

‘The King and I’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “The King and I” runs through May 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Comedy Night is set for May 2, followed by Don Farrell’s Frank Sinatra tribute May 3 and Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt and Friends May 4 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Anastasia’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Anastasia” runs through May 11 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Forbidden Broadway’

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents “Forbidden Broadway” through May 12 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

’The Dinner Party’

Carmel Community Players presents “The Dinner Party” through May 5 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.