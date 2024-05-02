Former Lawrence official joins Schmidt Associates

Former City of Lawrence Chief of Staff Cori Korn has joined Schmidt Associates, a Midwest architectural and engineering firm, as a business development representative.

According to an announcement from the company, Korn will engage with central Indiana business and community leaders to address their facility design needs, fostering growth and development within communities.

“Korn brings a wealth of diverse experience to Schmidt Associates, including expertise in customer service, product development, executive and retail management, municipal government and fundraising,” the announcement stated. “Her most recent roles have included serving as the chief of staff for (former) Mayor Steve Collier in the City of Lawrence and as the executive director for the Lawrence Township Education Foundation. These positions have honed her abilities to understand and meet community needs effectively, making her an invaluable asset to the Schmidt Associates team.”

Korn stated that listening is key to understanding a client’s design needs.

“Being in a position to unite everyone for the best outcomes is something I look forward to doing,” Korn stated. “I have a passion for serving and being a transformational connector who can provide tangible solutions for the community’s benefit.”

Sarah Hempstead, CEO and principal of Schmidt Associates, expressed enthusiasm for Korn’s arrival and shared what her appointment will mean for the firm’s clients.

“Having Cori join our team represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional design solutions for our clients,” Hempstead stated. “Her proven record of building relationships and her commitment to community development align perfectly with our values, and we are excited to see the impact she will make.”

In addition to her new position, Korn is the secretary for Arts for Lawrence, an advisory council member for Heartland Film and an external affairs committee member for Safe Sitter. She has a Bachelor of Science in Environment, Textiles and Design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

For more about Schmidt Associates, visit schmidt-arch.com.