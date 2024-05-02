IWU freshman performs for national exhibit

Westfield native Brayden Billington, a singer with the Indiana Wesleyan Chorale, is one of the performers featured in the soundtrack for a national exhibit at The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

The chorale recently recorded music for the exhibit, which launched April 18 and will remain at the museum for five years.

Billington, a freshman, at Indiana Wesleyan University, participated with the chorale at the university’s convocation March 22. The chorale performed during the induction of Ranjy Thomas into the IWU Society of World Changers. Dylan Thomas, CEO/founder of CREATR and songwriter and music director for Hillsong United, was present for the performance and later asked if the group could record soundtracks for the museum’s exhibit.

Billington said the opportunity is a blessing.

“Recording is, in some ways, more intimate than live performance. It was a really unique and enriching experience to be able to work in a professional setting like this,” Billington stated.

The recorded tracks will contribute to the Museum of the Bible’s “All Creation Sings” exhibit via a four movement, 25-minute performance.

Learn more about the exhibit at museumofthebible.org/all-creation-sings.