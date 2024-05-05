City of Fishers grants $30K for three teacher projects

Three Hamilton Southeastern School District teachers will receive grants totaling $30,000 through the first round of the City of Fishers’ educator innovation grant program.

According to an announcement from the city, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness surprised teachers Lisa Harvey, Robyn Stout and Becky Schroeder in their classrooms April 17.

“It’s vital that we invest in our schools and empower our teachers with the tools to foster curiosity through hands-on learning,” Fadness stated. “This program celebrates the creativity and commitment of our educators and the spirit of innovation that makes Fishers unique.”

The grant program will provide $500,000 this year for innovative education ideas proposed by local educators. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and there is no funding cap on project requests, according to the city. A committee of educators, community entrepreneurs and HSE alumni reviews applications and selects grant recipients.

Schroeder, an 11th-grade teacher at Hamilton Southeastern High School, will receive $22,000 for a pilot program to bring virtual reality to high school students. According to the announcement, the immersive virtual reality platform will allow students to experience a range of educational content in an engaging and interactive way.

“By using VR technology, we can transport our students beyond the walls of our classrooms and provide them with meaningful, real-world experiences,” Schroeder stated.

Harvey, a third-grade teacher at Fishers Elementary, will receive $4,500 to bring hands-on and experimental STEM learning to the classroom through the LEGO Education SPIKE Program.

Stout, a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Intermediate, was awarded $3,600 to expand the school’s STEM lab and robotics program with pneumatics kits.

“One of the things we truly believe in at Hamilton Southeastern Schools is that schools equal strong communities,” HSE Superintendent Patrick Mapes stated. “We are so happy to have a partnership with the City of Fishers to support our students, teachers and our mission to have a top-quality education program in our community.”

For more about the grant program, visit FishersIN.gov/InnovationGrant.