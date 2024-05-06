Del Webb announces Noblesville community

On May 6, Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities and a national brand of PulteGroup, broke ground on Finch Creek by Del Webb in the Noblesville area. The community will provide a living experience for people 55 and older, according to Del Webb.

According to Robert Herrington, the City of Noblesville’s communications manager, Finch Creek by Del Webb is scheduled for a grand opening in spring 2025.

“Finch Creek by Del Webb will seamlessly integrate into a master-planned development, offering residents the best of both worlds: a vibrant Del Webb community with all its signature amenities, coupled with a location close to essential shopping, health care and entertainment options,” Herrington stated.

The community will encompass 514 acres and have 675 residences. Prices will start in the mid-$300,000 range. Herrington stated it will offer an active adult lifestyle, with an amenity clubhouse with “a state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studio, versatile hobby rooms, a cutting-edge sports simulation room and more.”

Herrington stated residents will also have access to “a resort-style pool, dedicated courts for bocce and pickleball, miles of walking trails and a dog park.”

“Finch Creek offers discerning homeowners a selection of three inspired GenYou home design collections, each meticulously crafted and pre-equipped with features and upgrades residents are seeking,” Herrington stated.

Finch Creek by Del Webb will provide residents access to I-69 and 146th Street, allowing them to reach destinations such as Ruoff Music Center, Finch Creek Park, The Mojo Up Sports Complex and more.

Scott Mairn, president of PulteGroup’s Indianapolis division, stated the group is excited to bring its “award-winning ranch home designs” to Noblesville.

“From our homeowner-only amenities to the pocket parks and wooded landscapes, residents at Finch Creek by Del Webb will enjoy year-round living to its finest,” Mairn stated.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated the development “invests in expanding our quality-of-place emphasis for all residents on the growing east side of Noblesville.”

“As our community continues to grow, we have put thoughtful plans in place for residents to have quality options to call home, and this development will accomplish that,” Jensen stated.

For more, visit delwebb.com/homes/indiana/indianapolis/noblesville/finch-creek-by-del-webb-211354.