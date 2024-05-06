Summer Author Series returns to Westfield Washington Library

Westfield Washington Public Library will bring back its popular Summer Author Series in 2024. This year’s series is once again sponsored by employee benefit consulting and services firm Apex Benefits, and features a lineup of literary events that include discussions, workshops and presentations by local authors at the new library facility at 17400 Westfield Blvd.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Apex Benefits in sponsoring our Summer Author Series,” stated Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation. “Their support enables us to bring engaging and inspiring authors to our library, enriching the cultural and intellectual life of our community.”

The Summer Author Series begins June 11 with author Craig Fehrman, who will discuss his untitled book that offers a revisionary look at the explorations of Lewis and Clark.

On June 13, Tracy Richardson, author of “The Field and Catalyst,” will lead a writing workshop.

On July 9, Carmel resident Aaron Krerowicz, a Beatles scholar, will discuss the six books he has written about the legendary band.

The series will wrap up Aug. 6 with an appearance by Westfield resident Matt Hay, author of “Soundtrack of Silence.” Hay will recount how he committed his favorite songs to memory when he learned he was going deaf as a teen.

“At Apex Benefits, we believe in the power of knowledge and the importance of fostering a love for reading and learning,” stated John Gause, CEO of Apex Benefits. “We are proud to support the Summer Author Series at the Westfield Washington Public Library and provide our community with access to enriching literary experiences.”

The sponsorship also provides funding for a variety of summer reading programs at the Westfield Washington Public Library, including an interactive dinosaur event, animal shows, science experiments, magic shows and a foam party.

For additional details and times of Summer Author Series events, visit Westfield Washington Public Library at wwpl.lib.in.us.