Carmel police are investigating a May 3 accident that led to the death of a bicyclist after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Carmel Police Department, Gioacchino Mutine, 85, was traveling south on Towne Road on a multi-purpose path just before 10:20 a.m. As Mutine continued south across Main Street, he was struck by a vehicle driven by a juvenile male.

Mutine died at a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500.