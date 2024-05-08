Athlete of the week: Shamrocks senior pitcher’s confidence keeps growing

Westfield High School senior pitcher Ty Anderson’s confidence has continued to build throughout this career.

“I feel like I can get any batter out,” he said.

In his first five appearances this season, Anderson had a 3-2 record with a 1.64 earned run average for the Shamrocks baseball team. As a junior, he had a 5-1 record with a 1.12 ERA and was 2-2 with a 1.24 ERA as a sophomore.

“Ty’s strengths on the mound are the movement on his fastball and his slider is a tight, late-breaking pitch,” WHS coach Ryan Bunnell said. “He pairs those two pitches with a solid changeup to put together a way to attack every hitter.”

Bunnell said Anderson isn’t a high-velocity pitcher, usually throwing 84 to 86 mph, with a maximum of 87 to 88 mph.

“So, the movement on his pitches and his ability to execute the placement of pitches is fundamental to his success and his ability to pitch at the next level,” Bunnell said. “Ty is also a high-level strike thrower. He had multiple complete games last year on pitch counts in the 70s. I think the development of his changeup and the confidence he has to throw it has been important for him, especially against left-handed hitters. He has always had confidence and competitiveness on the mound, along with the movement of his fastball and a tight slider.

“But without high velocity, the ability to execute multiple pitches for strikes is a must and developing the third pitch was important.”

Anderson, who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Eastern Illinois University next season, said his changeup is a work in progress.

“But it has been much more effective for me this year than it has been in past years,” Anderson said. “My velocity has slightly increased from last year to this year, but that’s not what brings me success.”

Anderson started playing recreational league baseball in Westfield when he was 5 years old and began playing travel baseball three years later.

“I never had intended to become a pitcher only, but as I got older and threw harder, it became something that I grew passionate about,” he said. “I played basketball and football when I was younger, but once I got to middle school, I decided I wanted to focus on baseball because that was the sport I loved.”

Anderson, who played with the Indiana Bulls during the summer, committed to Eastern Illinois in October 2023.

“I chose Eastern Illinois because Coach (Jason) Anderson has confidence in my ability and believes I can be an asset to the team,” he said.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo

Favorite subject: History

Favorite TV show: “Reacher”

Favorite musician: Koe Wetzel