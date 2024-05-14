Noblesville Schools announces Teachers of the Year

Noblesville Schools recently named four educators as 2024 Teachers of the Year.

According to Marnie Cooke, Noblesville Schools executive director of marketing and communications, the teachers were nominated by their principals and were selected by a committee of administrators.

“The four educators were selected to represent different academic levels, with two teachers chosen at the elementary level to reflect that 50 percent of Noblesville Schools’ teachers are in elementary schools,” Cooke stated. “Selection focused on master teachers who excel at putting Noblesville Schools’ mission and vision into action and whose accomplishments align well with the Indiana Department of Education’s state Teacher of the Year criteria.”

Nicole Boyle, an instructional coach at Promise Road Elementary, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and the overall District Teacher of the Year.

“Known as the heart of her school and a cheerleader for all, Nicole is one of the first to greet students each morning, welcoming every child by name,” Cooke stated. “As a ‘super teacher’ who coaches other educators, Nicole works tirelessly for student success and well-being. Whether she’s analyzing academic data, hosting a student lunch bunch, supporting multilingual families or guiding learning for other teachers, Nicole is a constant learner and leader among her peers.”

Cathy Wilkinson, a special education teacher at Hinkle Creek Elementary, was also named an Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“Soft-spoken, patient and kind, Cathy successfully meets the academic and emotional needs of some of her school’s most challenging learners,” Cooke stated. “She is highly effective at developing learning plans to ensure all her students reach their greatest potential and challenges herself to learn new and different ways to best serve others. Cathy is a leader on her special education team and has been a well-respected and giving member of the Noblesville community for over 40 years.”

Alex Axsom, the choir director at Noblesville West Middle School, was named Middle School Teacher of the Year.

“Alex builds strong relationships and a love for music with his students, going above and beyond to ensure they feel valued and inspired, no matter their ability level,” Cooke stated. “His joy for singing, culture of excellence, drive to improve and high energy have taken his teaching to the next level. An admired education leader, Alex’s teaching has resulted in significant music growth and achievements for his students, school and the Noblesville community overall.”

Howard Jankowski, an English teacher at Noblesville High School, was named the High School Teacher of the Year.

“In Howard’s classes, students find they are not just challenged by academic rigor and high expectations but also supported by kind care for their overall well-being,” Cooke stated. “When he is not leading the AP and honors curriculum in the English department, coaching students on college essays or serving as the sponsor of the National Honor Society, Howard can be found growing his own learning and leading professional development for his peers.”

As the overall district honoree, Boyle will also participate in the state Teacher of the Year competition.