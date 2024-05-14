Registration open for Fishers youth academies

Registration is open for a variety of City of Fishers youth academies, including the Mayor’s Youth Academy, Fishers Police Department Teen Academy and Fishers Health Department Teen Public Health Academy.

Participation is free for all the city’s youth academies, according to an announcement from the City of Fishers.

“Investing in the education and engagement of our youth is essential for cultivating the next generation of community leaders,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “The City of Fishers is proud to offer these unique academies as a gateway for young people to gain hands-on experience in careers in government operations and public service. Through these programs, students have the opportunity to understand and contribute to the city they call home.”

The Fishers Police Department Teen Academy provides law enforcement-type training for teens to better understand how law enforcement works and to strengthen the relationship between Fishers Police Department officers and the community, according to the announcement.

The program provides an overview of roles and responsibilities of officers, as well as insight into specialized units and skills, including the K-9 Unit, Fishers Dive Team, Crime Scene Investigation and Patrol.

The four-day program is set for July 8-12 at Sand Creek Intermediate School. Applications are open through May 17 for local students entering seventh through 12th grades.

Fishers Health Department Teen Public Health Academy is a one-week opportunity, July 15-20, that provides an interactive experience for high school students to explore public health disciplines while learning how the Fishers Health Department works.

Students will work with department leadership, public health nurses, environmental health inspectors, communicable disease investigators, public health clinical staff, City of Fishers officials and community partners to learn about retail food inspections, water sampling, pest control and more, according to the announcement.

Registration is open through May 31. Applicants must be a Fishers resident and an incoming high school freshman through senior.

The Mayor’s Youth Academy program allows local high school students to work with Fadness and other city leaders to address issues facing the community, according to the announcement. Students experience behind-the-scenes tours, discuss policy questions and explore career opportunities.

Mayors Youth Academy students will meet monthly throughout the year and conclude the program with a presentation to the Fishers City Council in spring 2025. The deadline to register is June 28. Applicants must be a Fishers resident and a junior or senior in high school with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

For more and to register, visit FishersIN.gov/CitizenAcademies.