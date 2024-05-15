Carmel school board adopts new writing curriculum for elementary schools; appoints assistant principal at Towne Meadow

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met May 13 to adopt new curriculum materials, appoint a new assistant principal at Towne Meadow Elementary and recognize students and staff members for achievements.

What happened: The board voted 5-0 to adopt new curriculum materials.

What it means: The approved materials include Wit & Wisdom reading curriculum for elementary students, Amplify Science curriculum for middle school students and a variety of math, science and other materials for high schoolers. Before the vote, board member Greg Brown said he found some of the materials to be “one-sided” but declined to provide a specific example when questioned by other board members.

What’s next: The materials will be available for use in CCS beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

What happened: The board appointed Katie Blake as assistant principal at Towne Meadow Elementary.

What it means: Blake is an instructional interventionist coach at Forest Dale Elementary and previously worked as a teacher at Towne Meadow. The approval was part of the consent agenda.

What’s next: Blake’s new role will start in the 2024-25 school year.

What happened: The board recognized several students and staff members for their achievements in the spring semester.

What it means: Recognitions included the Carmel High School newspaper, HiLite, which received honors from the Indiana High School Press Association, the National Scholastic Press Association and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association; the Pinnacle yearbook, which received honors from the Indiana High School Press Association and National Scholastic Press Association; CHTV, which received the Intercollegiate Broadcast Systems Award and Indiana Association of Broadcasters Award; WHJE, which received the Intercollegiate Broadcast Systems Award and the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters Award; and CHS teacher Dominic James, who was named the Best Faculty Advisor for Radio by Intercollegiate Broadcast Systems. Young artists from each school with artwork on display in the Educational Services Center were also recognized by the board.