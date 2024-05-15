Fishers Arts Council presents ‘Art that Heals’

May is national Mental Health Awareness Month and the Fishers Arts Council’s newest exhibit highlights the role art plays as a therapeutic expression for human emotion.

“Art that Heals: Focusing on Mental Health” opened April 29 and is on display through May 31 at the Hub Gallery, 11810 Technology Dr., inside the Hamilton County Community Foundation building. According to a news release from the FAC, the exhibit features work by 16 artists telling their story about the positive effect of art on their lives.

“Their art is both diverse and beautiful — and sometimes troubling as their creations echo difficult times,” the news release stated. “Their art also shows them working through mental health issues as they created their various works. The mediums they use are as diverse as the art itself and the people who created it.”

The exhibit includes small sculptural pieces; works painted in bright, beautiful oils; and watercolors — with a focus on the healing properties of water.

“One artist focused on portraits of people whom she likes and admires. Another artist created large, textured acrylics in a rainbow of colors,” the news release stated. “Two artists have painted pieces that are continuing and unfinished and they are asking people who view the art to add their own comments directly onto the canvas. This exhibit is eclectic, fun, colorful, lively and very much worth a visit to the gallery.”

The artists, some of whom are mental health and health care professionals, live in Fishers, Indianapolis, Noblesville and Greenwood. They are John Anderson, Caitlin Bischoff, Sydney Brink, Krista Darrow, Shakila Garugu, Liz Hamstra, Ashley Marie Meyers, Caroline Pyle, Elaina Robins, Karissa Rumsey, Mansoureh Sameni, Sven Schumacher, Carolyn Springer, Skye VanWinkle, Ruth Williams and Tania Michelle Wineglass.

The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday gallery visits are by appointment. For more, visit fishersartscouncil.org.