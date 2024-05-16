Boys & Girls Club of Boone County recognizes local youth

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County has named Zionsville third-grader Elizabeth Mansue the 2024 Junior Youth of the Year.

Mansue has been a Zionsville Club member for four years.

The club chooses a Junior Youth of the Year and Senior Youth of the Year honoree each spring. The recognition is bestowed upon outstanding young people in Boone County who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, academic excellence and a commitment to service in their communities.

The youth chosen have shown dedication to their Club, peers and community, according to the Boys & Girls Club.

The Youth of the Year program is a vital part of the Boys & Girls Club’s mission to inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

To earn the honor, Mansue presented a personal speech and answered interview questions for a panel of judges.

Leslie Williams, a freshman at Lebanon Senior High School, is the 2024 Senior Youth of the Year.

Learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County at bgcboone.org.