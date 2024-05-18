Carmel in brief — May 21, 2024

The Waterpark to open May 25 – The Waterpark in Carmel, 1195 Central Park Dr. W, will open for the 2024 season at 11 a.m. May 25. Operating hours for The Waterpark will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 4. Day passes will be available for purchase in person at The Waterpark, priced at $17 for adults (ages 16-64) and $14 for youth and seniors (ages 3-15; ages 65 and older). Season passes are available for purchase in person or online at carmelclayparks.com.

CHS senior named Presidential Scholar – Carmel High School senior Claire He has been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar for the class of 2024. The program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, up to 161 students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars based on their academic success, leadership and contributions to their schools and communities. Next year, He plans to attend Columbia University and study economics philosophy.

Student from Carmel found dead at Purdue – The Purdue University Police Department and Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office are investigating after Andrew Compton, 20, of Carmel was found dead May 3 in his dorm room in Purdue’s Honors College. According to the coroner’s office, foul play is not suspected. An official cause and manner of death and results of toxicology tests are pending. No trauma or injury was discovered during the autopsy.

Late CHS coach/AD named to hall of fame — Bill Shepherd has been posthumously inducted into the Lawrence County Basketball Hall of Fame. Shepherd, a former Carmel High School coach and athletic director who died at age 91 in 2019, previously had been inducted in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and Butler University Athletic Hall of Fame. Shepherd was honored for his stint as coach at Lawrence County’s Mitchell High School, where his team won three sectional titles in nine seasons. At CHS, Shepherd coached his sons, Billy and Dave, who were each honored as Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Carmel student an essay winner – Evan Tiedemann of Carmel Middle School was the second place winner in the Sertoma Club of Brad Ripple’s 2024 National Heritage Essay Contest. The winners were honored at a luncheon May 1 at Woodland Country Club in Carmel. The essay topic was “What Freedom Means to Me.” Tiedemann received $300 and a commemorative plaque. Taylor Smith of Riverside Intermediate School in Fishers won first place, and Emmet Weintraut of St. Luke Catholic School in Indianapolis finished in third place.

CHS teacher wins pizza for a year – Michael O’Toole, a teacher at Carmel High School, won free pizza for a year from Lou Malnati’s and a $250 catered pizza party as part of the pizzeria’s Ce-LOU-Brate teachers contest. O’Toole teaches social studies at CHS and was nominated by several students.

Design the Christkindlmarkt mug – Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to submit a design for the 2025 Carmel Christkindlmarkt mug. For the 2025 mug designs, artists can choose to stick with the signature boot mug shape or come up with a new idea. Applications will be accepted through June 30. The winner will be announced in August and be awarded $1,000 in prize money, four 2024 Christkindlmarkt mugs, and four 2025 Christkindlmarkt mugs. The mug design will be unveiled in February 2025. For more information or to submit an application, visit carmelchristkindlmarkt.com/mugcontest.

Class of ‘74 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 1974 will have its 50th class reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at the VFW Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St., Carmel. For more or to RSVP, email Jocko Conley at [email protected] or call Jenny Johnson Rundle at 317-501-3034.

Vital records available online – Hamilton County has become the fourth county in Indiana to offer an online ordering system for birth and death certificates. Previously, birth and death records were only available in person or via mail-in application. Orders are processed within two business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and customers can choose mail delivery or pick-up. Newborn records may take 10 to 14 days to become available through the Indiana Department of Health’s vital records system. Certified birth and death certificates are $15 per copy, and online orders will incur a nonrefundable $5 service fee. To order, visit the Hamilton County Health Department’s online portal, hamiltoncounty.in.gov/255/Vital-Records.

Liberty Fund honors historian – Carmel-based Liberty Fund has selected Gordon Wood, a historian of the American Revolution, as the winner of the inaugural George F. Will Award for the Advancement of Liberty and the Free Society. He received the award at a ceremony and dinner in Washington, D.C., April 17. It was presented to him by George F. Will and Mitch Daniels, a senior adviser to the Liberty Fund, president emeritus of Purdue University and a former governor of Indiana. Gordon Wood is the Alva O. Way University Professor and Professor of History Emeritus at Brown University. Previously, he has won the Pulitzer Prize, the Bancroft Prize, and the National Humanities Medal for his scholarship and writing.

Breakfast at the Brickyard – Mario Andretti, the 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and four-time IndyCar Series champion, will be the featured guest at the 2024 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc. The event will take place at 9 a.m., May 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets are on sale to the public, with individual tickets priced at $100 each and Preferred Corporate Tables at $1,200. For more, visit 500Festival.com/Breakfast.

Golden Hoosier nominations – Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Golden Hoosier Award, which honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. Since the start of the program, more than 200 Hoosiers have been honored. To be eligible, the nominee must be an Indiana resident age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. The deadline for submitting applications is July 14. Nomination forms can be accessed at in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award. A ceremony honoring those selected will be held later this year.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

USPS job fair – The United States Postal Service will hold job fairs May 30 across Indiana. Various positions are available with starting pay up to $22.13 per hour. The job fairs are part of the USPS Delivering for America Plan, with the goal to stabilize the workforce by creating opportunities. Local fairs take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30 at 275 Medical Dr. in Carmel and 424 S. Michigan St. in Sheridan. USPS personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about open positions at the job fairs. Applications are accepted online at usps.com/careers.

FireStarter, CompuMed collaborate – CompuMed, a California-based pioneer in remote diagnostic services for the organ donation and transplantation industry, has announced a strategic collaboration with FireStarter, a full-service Carmel-based marketing firm serving the donation and transplantation community. The teams aim to enhance organ donation efforts across the U.S. by pairing CompuMed’s telediagnostic solutions with FireStarter’s marketing strategies. To learn more about CompuMed and FireStarter, visit their respective at compumedinc.com and firestarterllc.com.

‘Hamilton County Conversations’ – Invest Hamilton County has launched a podcast titled “Hamilton County Conversations,” which features leaders across various sectors in Hamilton County in discussions with Invest Hamilton County President and CEO Mike Thibideau. The podcast arose out of a desire to facilitate conversations around workforce development, quality of life and other issues of key concern to Hamilton County leaders, businesses and residents. Podcasts are released twice monthly and are available for listening through both Apple Music and Spotify. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/engage/hamilton-county-conversations-podcast.

Woof Gang nears opening – Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, 1378 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel, is set to open May 16. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday. The store will sell specialty dog-friendly cookies and cakes, in addition to chews, supplements, natural dog food, dog toys and accessories. Grooming services by appointment.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Rehab clinic opens – Indiana University Health on April 29 opened its Carmel rehabilitation clinic at the Methodist Medical Plaza North. The new location offers physical therapy and rehabilitation services as well as neurorehabilitation. Specialties include return-to-sport, pre-surgery and post-surgery care and hand therapy, to treat a wide range of orthopedic and neurological needs. Methodist Medical Plaza North is at 151 Pennsylvania Pkwy. Learn more by calling 317-817-1900.

Schools receive CPR mannequins – The Hamilton County Health Department has provided 256 CPR mannequins to area schools, including Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools, to help empower students with life-saving skills. The mannequins offer an interactive learning experience, responding to students’ actions to provide immediate feedback on compression depth and speed. For more information about CPR training and resources, please contact the Hamilton County Health Department at 317-776-8500.

Divas bicycle program returns – The second year for IU Health Momentum Indy Divas presented by VQ Labs, a women’s bicycle riding and empowerment program developed to foster a welcoming environment for women of all ages, experience and abilities, kicked off April 11. The program offers weekly rides (road and off-road) through September for women who are seeking a healthy, active lifestyle and an opportunity to connect socially with other women of all cycling levels and abilities. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Indiana Members Credit Union, 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Membership is $150, and no woman will be turned away because of inability to pay. Learn more at momentumindy.org/divas.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month (beginning March 21) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].

Adaptive 5K – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will host its annual Adaptive 5K at 9:45 a.m. May 18 in Carmel’s Central Park, 1195 Central Park Dr. West. The course is fully accessible for participants who utilize wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility aids, and the event is sensory-friendly. CCPR’s Adaptive 5K welcomes people with and without disabilities to participate. Individual support is available for participants, if needed. Proceeds will go toward CCPR’s continued effort to provide low-cost adaptive recreation programs for individuals with disabilities. Cost is $25 per participant. Register at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/carmelclayparks/activity/search/detail/25556?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true&_ga=2.166978492.324762938.1715189957-63441997.1715189957.

Clean energy seminar – The Carmel Green Initiative and Hoosier Environmental Council will present a seminar, “How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Help You,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 16 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. Attendees will learn how funds made available through the Inflation Reduction Act can be used to help transition to clean energy. Registration is not required but is encouraged at surveymonkey.com/r/May16IRA. Learn more at carmelgreen.org.

Prospective School Board Candidate Seminar – Carmel Clay Schools will present a Prospective School Board Candidate Seminar at 10 a.m. May 21 at the CCS Educational Services Center, 5201 E. Main St. During the 90-minute program, attendees will learn about the role of a school board member, legal requirements and other related matters. Speakers will include Steve Horton, director of board services for the Indiana School Boards Association, and Andrew Manna, an attorney with Church Church Hittle + Antrim who specializes in education law. Learn more and register at ow.ly/TMcL50Rm8m7. The event is open to anyone considering a run for school board this year or in the future and to community members who want to learn more about the process.

Mayor joins alliance to end childhood hunger – Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam has joined the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger. In conjunction with this commitment, the mayor announced a contribution of $5,000 from Elevate Carmel to the Merciful HELP Center in Carmel to support its summer meals program. Launched in 2022, the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger is a non-partisan, nationwide coalition of mayors dedicated to eradicating hunger among children in their communities. Local restaurateur Jeremiah Hamman committed to matching the mayor’s donation for the local nonprofit organization by raising funds through an upcoming wine/dinner event.

