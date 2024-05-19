Seasonal activities planned at Fort Harrison State Park

Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence offers numerous events through the spring and summer season, including guided nature walks, concerts and presentations.

Upcoming events at Fort Harrison are:

Sweeping Swallows : Naturalist Sarah Fox will lead a presentation about the swooping birds that can be seen around Delaware Lake, including the best places to watch swallows in the park. The presentation starts at 1 p.m. May 25 at the park’s information center, 6000 N. Post Rd. No registration is required for this free event.

Sunday Morning Bird Walk: The last Sunday Morning Bird Walk of the season is set for 8 a.m. May 26, led by naturalist Emilie Sweet. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars, water and appropriate footwear for a two-hour walk. Meet at the northeast corner of Delaware Lake parking lot. No registration is required for this free event.

Indiana Mammals : Naturalist Sarah Fox will lead a presentation about the variety of mammals in Indiana, their characteristics and how to identify individual species. The presentation starts at 1 p.m. May 26 at the park's information center, 6000 N. Post Rd. No registration is required for this free event.

Summer Concert Series : Park visitors are invited to bring a lawn chair and relax on the park's sledding hill while listening to a free concert by local musicians. The music begins at 7 p.m. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Intro to Fishing: Registration has closed for this free class, which takes place at 9 a.m. June 16. For information about future classes, contact Christopher Conner at [email protected]

Beginner Catfishing: Registration has closed for this free class, which takes place at 12:30 p.m. June 16. For information about future classes, contact Christopher Conner at [email protected]

New events are added to the park’s calendar throughout the season. For updated information, visit bit.ly/3woYIYC.