Stewart files for Hamilton Southeastern Wayne Township seat

A Noblesville resident has announced his candidacy for the Wayne Township seat on the Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees — one of three HSE board seats open in the upcoming November election.

John Stewart, who operates K-Trails, a global equestrian adventure company, stated in his candidacy announcement that he plans to focus on ways to address mental health in schools, as well as provide diverse career paths for students.

The announcement stated that Stewart and his wife, Suzanne, have three children who attended HSE schools. Two of their children are on the autism spectrum and one has faced mental health challenges.

“Through our circumstances, I have developed a deep understanding that education does not need a one-size-fits-all approach,” he stated. “I recognize the importance of providing diverse pathways to success for all students, regardless of their individual challenges or strengths.”

In addition to his work with K-Trails, Stewart is a producer for the streaming television show Small Town Big Deal, and runs a marketing agency, v-forward.

For more, visit stewart4hse.com.

The Wayne Township seat on the HSE board is held by Sarah Parks-Reese. The other HSE board seats open in the upcoming election are now held by Sarah Donsbach (Delaware Township) and Suzanne Thomas (Fall Creek Township).

The general election is Nov. 5.