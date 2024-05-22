Belzer softball captains post nifty numbers

The Belzer Middle School softball team had its ups and downs this season, but its three captains put up some numbers to remember.

“We stuck to the process of playing the game the right way, through player development and playing fundamental softball,” Belzer coach Justin Krowel said. “Sometimes, it just doesn’t go your way. This is a humbling game that teaches many lessons. I was proud of all the girls – many had never played before – regardless of having a losing record. I think we had six players who had played the game before and the rest of the roster were starting their careers in softball. I think the foundation has been set to rebuild the program.”

The three co-captains, all eighth-graders, were Krowel’s daughter, Abbigail; and Victoria Rodarte and Kendahl Pitts.

“It was a pleasure getting to coach the three of them one last time,” said Krowel, who was in his first year as Belzer’s coach but coached the girls in the Oaklandon Youth Organization when they were younger.

Abbigail batted .542 with a home run and nine runs batted in for Belzer, which finished with a 2-6 record. Abbigail, who pitches and plays infield, had a 13-strikeout game with one hit. She had 81 strikeouts in six games.

Infielder Victoria Rodarte led the team with a .654 batting average with a homer and seven RBIs. Pitts, a catcher, had a .429 batting average and five homers and 11 RBIs.

Krowel said records were not kept previously, so he doesn’t know if any of the statistics are records.

“I told the girls that records are meant to be motivators that are broken, but they should be proud of how they played the game,” Krowel said. “The girls have played together, or against one another, since T-ball and will do so in high school.”

Abbigail and Rodarte plan to play softball for Lawrence Central High School, while Pitts plans to play for Cathedral.

Krowel said the three co-captains played with injuries all season.

“They really showed a lot of leadership to the other girls,” he said.