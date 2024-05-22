Indian American fusion restaurant coming soon to Carmel Drive

Desi District, an Indian market and restaurant, plans to open the first week of June at 313 E. Carmel Dr. in Carmel, in a building that previously housed Vine and Table.

According to its website, the Dallas-based company will offer “a delightful blend of South Asian flavors, colors, and unique experiences, creating a vibrant cultural hub right in the heart of Carmel.”

Inspired by visits to other Desi locations, franchisee Raj Reddy of Westfield is opening the first Desi outside of Texas out of a desire to provide the community with more international dining options.

Desi District will include an Indian market with fresh meat as well as a restaurant offering a variety of culinary options.

“We will be serving Indian American fusion. I want my food to get a good applause from Americans and Indians,” Reddy said.

The menu will also include tacos and Asian-inspired veggie cheeseburgers.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Reddy owns the Carmel Desi District franchise in partnership with Sai Yasamreddy, Prabhakar Alta, Lathika Reddy, Lakshmi Thatikonda and Chetan Reddy.

Learn more at desidistrict.com.