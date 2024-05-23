Three GHDT dancers take final bows in season finale

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s “Sagas and Superstitions” is not only the final production of the 2023-24 season, it also marks the farewell performances of three long-time GHDT dancers: Hannah Brown, Chloe Holzman and Camden Lancaster.

“It is very unusual to have three dancers retire at the end of a season. However, all three have battled injuries over the past few seasons and made the decision to leave dance on their terms instead of being forced to leave dance due to a debilitating injury,” CHDT Executive Artistic Director Gregory Hancock said. “We will miss their beautiful, poignant and powerful performances with GHDT, but we are excited to see where their next journeys take them. All three will still be involved with The Academy of GHDT.”

“Sagas and Superstitions” is set for 7 p.m. June 7-8 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. All three retiring dancers will perform a solo from some of their memorable past performances. Holzman will dance an excerpt from “1941,” a piece depicting a mother’s grief during the Holocaust. Lancaster will dance her solo of The Backyard Girl from “Under the Big Top,” and Brown will present Mary Magdalene’s solo from “Superhero: The Story of a Man Called Jesus.”

Brown, a Carmel resident, has been with GHDT for 11 seasons.

“I will miss the feeling of being on stage,” Brown said. “I will miss wearing beautiful costumes, bringing characters to life and losing myself in the music and movement in front of an audience. GHDT has been my home for a third of my life. I will miss being able to come to the studio every day and do what I love with such amazing people. The stories we tell on stage are so special and it’s something that makes GHDT unique. I feel lucky to have found this company and been able to spend my career here.”

Brown said she learned many life lessons during her time with the company.

“I have learned how to collaborate and work well within a group, stay calm and collected in a crisis and how to trust my own instincts,” Brown said. “I will continue to teach dance and I am looking forward to being able to enjoy GHDT shows from the audience for the first time.”

Holzman and Lancaster are finishing their sixth season with GHDT.

“One of the more unique aspects of GHDT is the type of works we present. I really love being able to tell a story as I dance, and not a lot of companies do that, especially modern dance companies,” said Holzman, a Lawrence resident. “I will miss being able to play different characters and embody different stories.”

Lancaster, a Fishers resident, said some of her most memorable moments with GHDT were getting to tell stories through dance.

“‘Exodus’ is one of my favorite performances I have done with GHDT,” Lancaster said. “I will always remember how powerful ‘Exodus’ felt dancing. I also really enjoyed performing in ‘Under the Big Top,’ which was another show in which the costumes, choreography and story were so much fun to perform.”

Lancaster said she will miss performing on stage in front of an audience.

“I love telling stories through dance and feeding off the audience’s energy during the performance,” Lancaster said. “I will miss the rush I get from dancing. Dance will continue to be a part of my life in some form, so it will be a gift that I will always enjoy.”

“Don’t Sit at the Corner of the Table” opens the performance. Hancock said superstitions have always fascinated him.

“My mother talked about superstitions often, so when I started working on ‘Don’t Sit at the Corner of the Table,’ I drew inspiration from a few superstitions of Eastern Europe that have been adopted by many cultures,” Hancock said. “In the piece, I reference knocking on wood three times or spitting three times, bringing an even number of flowers instead of an odd number, leaving a book open on a table, and sitting at the corner of the table.”

Other pieces include “Greek Mythology and “The Wedding.”

Hancock said “Greek Mythology” premiered in 2003 and tells stories, cautionary tales and superstitions through six stories from Greek Mythology – “Achilles,” “Eros and Psyche,” “Hermes,” “The Three Graces,” “Echo and Narcissus” and “Pandora.”

“The Wedding” premiered in 2007 and features Polish music and a tradition of jumping over a broom as part of a wedding ceremony.

In addition, Holzman will premiere her first choreography piece for GHDT, featuring music and stories of Brazil.

For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.