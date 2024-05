Center for the Performing Arts President/CEO Jeffrey McDermott announced May 20 there will be more than 60 performances in the 2024-25 Center Presents season. McDermott, who made the announcement at The Tarkington in Carmel, said the Center sold out a record 23 performances in 2023-24 season, one more than the total in the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)