Ohio-based music education company set to open in Noblesville this fall

Musicologie, a music education company from Ohio, recently announced it will open a new location at 17021 Clover Rd. in Noblesville this fall. It is the center’s first Indiana location.

Husband and wife Joseph and Kay Barker co-founded the business. They opened their first location in Grandview Heights, Ohio, in 2014. They now have five Ohio locations.

“My husband and I were in a band,” Kay said. “We graduated college, hit the road and started touring. We enjoyed being on the road, but when you’re touring, you must somehow fill in the gaps. So, I started teaching in the interim between tours and I fell in love with it. Performing is awesome, but teaching is my life’s mission. I looked around and didn’t see any places focused on fun and consistency, but also where parents could trust their kids were getting the best education. So, my husband and I decided to start our own, and we’ve been slowly adding communities ever since.”

Musicologie Noblesville will offer a range of lessons, including piano, guitar, ukulele, voice and more for all ages and abilities. There are also private music lessons for children starting at age 5. Other programs include:

Musicologie RockStars: Musicologie RockStars is open to ages 8-18. Students learn a mix of contemporary and classic songs and practice with a group of four to six band members once weekly. Band members learn every aspect of group playing, such as setting up gear, communicating on stage and recovering after a mistake. RockStar students can meet new friends and play real venues.

Accelerated Labs: Accelerated lab programs are workshop-style classes for beginner students starting at age 7 or 8 who want to accelerate their learning and learn how to play quickly and independently.

Kay said Noblesville’s arts community was a deciding factor in expanding to Indiana.

“We are from Columbus, Ohio, and when looking at places to expand, we loved how similar Noblesville was to Columbus,” Kay said. “We like how similar the vibe feels. It feels like a small community, and once we came and looked around, we just felt at home.”

With the goal of opening in September, Musicologie Noblesville is offering a founder’s membership to the community.

“We are offering 50 founder’s memberships for people who pre-register now at the lowest price that we will ever set, and there is no way to get this price afterward,” Kay said. “Students can lock in a price forever if they’re a student. It is $59 for our juniors and up from there.”

Kay said she wants to continue expanding to more communities.

“There are places where there are intense music lessons, and there are other places where they focus on fun,” Kay said. “Our job as teachers at Musicologie is to get every kid excited about what they’re learning and playing. I feel that we need more places like that. I looked around but didn’t see those places, so I am building it myself.”

For more, visit musicologielessons.com/noblesville.