Snapshot: Westfield recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The City of Westfield issued a proclamation May 28 recognizing June 7 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and recognizing June 7 to June 9 as Wear Orange Weekend. Representatives from Hamilton County Moms Demand Action attended the regular meeting of the Westfield City Council for the proclamation, which was read by Councilmember Jon Dartt. According to the proclamation, “Orange is the color hunters use to protect themselves and others from harm. The color is bright and demands attention. It is the color that a group of people in Chicago chose to honor a friend who was killed by gunfire at the age of 15. They performed a simple act that has become a national movement to honor the victims of gun violence.” The first Friday in June has been recognized as National Gun Violence Awareness Day since 2014. Moms Demand Action representatives said Westfield was the only municipality in Hamilton County to issue a proclamation this year. Present to accept the proclamation from Dartt were, from left, Marsha Melinda, Laura Scheele, Elizabeth Anderson and Mary Coyle. (Photo by Marney Simon)