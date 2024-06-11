Blueprint for Improvement: Bold basement in Carmel

Built in 2016 in the Village of West Clay, this home’s finished basement provided ample space but lacked intention. Our team got to work, transforming the layout to include distinctive spaces and purpose.

Wall-to-wall carpeting was replaced with luxury vinyl plank flooring, providing the look of natural wood with added durability and minimal maintenance.

Poplar cabinetry stained a deep indigo, paired with glossy porcelain tiles in the same shade, makes a bold and stylish statement.

With a dishwasher, beverage fridge and microwave, the new wet bar provides everything needed for effortless entertaining.