Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township offers summer meal service for youth

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is offering Summer Servings, a free meal service for community members 18 and younger, daily through July 19.
There will be no meal service on the holidays of June 19 and July 4, according to the district.
Locations and times for the meal services include non-school sites open Monday through Friday with varying times. They are:
- Harrison Point Apartments, 9093 East Bourbon St. — 1-1:30 p.m.
- Lake Castleton Apartments, 7601 Carlton Arms Dr. — 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- Maison Garden Apartments, 8808 Rue Madeleine — 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Maplewood Home Community, 12451 Pendleton Pike — 11:20-11:45 a.m.
- Oak Ridge Mobile Homes, 9530 Pendleton Pike — 12:25-1:05 p.m.
- Post Brook Apartments, 9265 East 41st St. — 12:25-12:50 p.m.
- Reserve at Franklin Glenn, 8016 Louisville Dr. — 11:15-11:40 a.m.
- Spring Valley Homes, 8820 Pendleton Pike — 1:10-1:40 p.m.
- Arts for Lawrence Theater, 8920 Otis Ave. — 11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Benjamin Harrison YMCA, 5736 Lee Rd. — Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch from 12-12:30 p.m.
School-based sites open for meal services Monday through Thursday are:
- Belzer Middle School, 7555 East 56th St. — 11:20-11:50 a.m.
- Brook Park Elementary, 5259 David St. — 12:15-1 p.m.
- Crestview Elementary, 7600 East 71st St. — 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Fall Creek Valley Middle School, 9701 East 63rd St. — 12:30-1 pm.
- Harrison Hill Elementary, 7510 East 53rd St. — 12:15-1 p.m.
- Indian Creek Elementary, 10833 East 56th St. — 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Lawrence Central High School, 7300 East 56th St. — 11:20-11:50 a.m.
- Lawrence North High School, 7802 Hague Rd. — 11:20-11:50 a.m.
- Mary Castle Elementary, 8502 East 82nd St. — 12-12:30 p.m.
- Oaklandon Elementary, 6702 Oaklandon Rd. — 11:15-11:45 a.m.
- Skiles Test Elementary, 7001 Johnson Rd. — 12-12:30 p.m.
- Sunnyside Elementary, 6345 Sunnyside Rd. — 12-12:30 pm.
- Winding Ridge Elementary, 11825 East 46th St. — 12-12:30 p.m.