Parks-Reese seeks reelection to Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees Member Sarah Parks-Reese has announced her bid for reelection to the Wayne Township seat.

The announcement cited Parks-Reese’s experience and “dedication for maintaining the strength and continuing the excellence of Hamilton Southeastern Schools.”

“During her tenure on the Board of Trustees, Parks-Reese was involved in both helping renew and reduce the rate of HSE’s referendum,” the announcement stated, “She was a consistent voice for all students, with a particular focus on those students in Wayne Township, who are Noblesville residents, as well as those with exceptional needs and other student groups who are underrepresented”

Parks-Reese supported the district’s application and award of various grants that funded education innovation and additional school counselors, social workers and school psychologists.

The announcement stated that Parks-Reese also prioritized professional development to become a better board member through conferences and regional meetings, and was recognized with an Exemplary Governance Award Level II (Advanced) distinction.

Parks-Reese and her family have lived in Noblesville, in the HSE district, for 18 years. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Ball State University and has spent 25 years working in Early Childhood Education.

For more about her campaign, visit facebook.com/parksreese4hse or sarahparksreese4hse.weebly.com.

Parks-Reese will face challenger John Stewart of Noblesville in the Nov. 5 election. He announced his candidacy for the Wayne Township seat May 21.

The Wayne Township seat is one of three open in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election. The other two seats are Delaware Township, held by Sarah Donsbach; and Fall Creek Township, held by Suzanne Thomas.

Thomas announced her campaign for reelection on May 29. At deadline, Donsbach had not announced whether she will seek reelection.