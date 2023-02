As part of his Jobs, Innovation, and Security Tour, U.S. Sen. Todd young was welcomed by National Association of Manufacturers President/CEO Jay Timmons Feb. 23 during a visit to INCOG BioPharma Services in Fishers. Young, who has introduced a Senate bill to renew and expand tax incentives for research and development, was also greeted by Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and INCOG BioPharma Services president and founder Cory Lewis.