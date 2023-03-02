Camp Bow Wow, which will soon open in Noblesville, offers a variety of play options for pups.

Current Publishing
After a 30-year career as a dentist, Angie Hutter is aiming to use the same connection skills in her new endeavor as owner of Camp Bow Wow in Noblesville.

“My patients were my extended family, and these pups are going to be extended family, as well, and their pet parents,” Hutter said. “We want to be friendly, and for everyone to know everyone when they walk in. That’s our desire.”

The Noblesville location at 17661 Cumberland Rd. is set to open in June. It will provide the same programs and standards that are found at Camp Bow Wow’s more than 200 other sites nationwide.

According to Hutter, Camp Bow Wow places a top priority on safety for its employees, known as counselors, and canines, known as campers, with the counselors all being pet first aid- and CPR-certified. Live webcams capture the action throughout the day. Pups can play in large groups separated by weight or be directed into smaller group settings or one-on-one time with a counselor.

Most programming is the same year-round, although themes change with the seasons and the pups get more outdoor time during nice weather months.

All campers must pass an interview process, which includes meeting and interacting with other dogs, before being accepted to camp.

Once the Noblesville facility is ready, Hutter said visitors may stop in for a tour to learn more.

“We have an open-door policy. We believe in the high standards of what we’ll be doing, and anyone is welcome to come and see what that’s about,” Hutter said.

Camp Bow Wow’s hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. It also functions as a hotel for dogs, so it will be open 365 days a year, Hutter said.

Learn more at campbowwow.com/noblesville.


