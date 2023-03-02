Current Publishing
Snapshot: Westfield High School food and culinary sciences program, choir receive donations

The Westfield Lions Club recently made a $4,000 donation to the Westfield Education Foundation, with $1,000 of that amount going toward the Westfield High School food and culinary sciences program and an additional $1,000 for the WHS choir. From left, is Carrie Larrison, a Westfield Lions Club member, Ashley Knott, executive director of the Westfield Education Foundation, Nikki Heflin, Westfield High School food and culinary sciences director, and Melissa Paradise, a Westfield Lions Club member. (Photo courtesy of Westfield Lions Club)


