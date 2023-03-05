Current Publishing
Lawrence resident applies experience to launch business

After a 20-year career in the construction industry, Lawrence resident Thomas White was in a perfect position to observe the safety problems that are common in the field.

White’s expertise in the industry inspired him last July to found Timber Walk, a safety-consulting service for construction companies. He operates the business from his home.

“There are so many dangerous things that happen every day in construction,” White said. “I saw a need to help other companies improve their safety performance. Hence, the need for Timber Walk.”

White, 42, is Certified Safety Professional and a Construction Health and Safety Technician, among other construction credentials.

White said the best way to improve a construction company’s safety record is by training its leadership and having it trickle down to workers. He serves as something of a coach for the companies’ leadership.

“We start by me having an in-depth conversation with the construction leader,” White said. “We talk through their specific safety needs and the many facets of their business.”

From there, White helps the leadership team develop policies and practices with a plan to implement the changes.

“Our goal is to have quick turnaround, so the client gets what they require within the time they need it,” White said.

For more about Timber Walk, visit timber-walk.com.


