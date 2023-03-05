Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Portion of Midland Trace Trail to be closed Monday, Tuesday

Portion of Midland Trace Trail to be closed Monday, Tuesday

0
By on Noblesville Community

The city of Noblesville has announced that the Midland Trace Trail between Hazel Dell and Mill Creek roads will be temporarily closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said construction work will be taking place on a county-regulated drain that needs to be upgraded. In addition, Jensen said on 6th Street, there will be an ongoing closure of a single lane associated with an East Bank construction project.

A no parking restriction will be implemented on Maple Avenue starting Monday that will be in effect for eight weeks, while a single lane closure on Conner Street will begin March 13 for 16 days,  according to the city.


More Headlines

Lawrence resident applies experience to launch business Finch Creek offers All Sports Camps at Mojo Up Sports Complex Fishers City Council president seeks reelection Camp Bow Wow, which will soon open in Noblesville, offers a variety of play options for pups. Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville camps full of activities Fire department opens new station in Fishers
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact