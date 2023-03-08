Carmel council sends plans for BJ’s Wholesale Club, new TIF area to committees for review 

The Carmel City Council met March 6 to review amendments to a planned unit development ordinance at the site of a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club, discuss a new tax increment financing allocation area and approve updates to the city’s merit law.

What happened: The council sent to its land use committee a request to amend the 146th and Keystone Avenue Planned Unit Development ordinance to accommodate a BJ’s Wholesale Club planned at 14480 Lowe’s Way.

What it means: The PUD ordinance, originally approved in 2000, outlines how development may occur at this site. Proposed amendments to the ordinance include adding a gas station and tire sales and service as permitted uses and updating parallel roadway landscaping requirements for Lowe’s Way.

What’s next: The land use committee is set to review the amendments at 5:30 p.m. March 13.

What happened: The council sent a request to create a new TIF allocation area to its finance committee for further review.

What it means: The allocation area is proposed for the site of a mixed-use redevelopment project at 111 S. Range Line Rd., set to be anchored by 1933 Lounge and include office space and townhomes. TIF captures the increase in tax revenue generated by improvements in an allocation area to help pay for the project.

What’s next: The finance committee had not announced a meeting date as of press time.

What happened: The council approved on first reading amendments to the city’s merit law governing the Carmel fire and police departments.

What it means: Carmel Fire Dept. Chief David Haboush said he’s been working with the city’s legal department for months to clarify and clean up the ordinance. Among the changes is allowing the CFD chief to select executive assistants from a broader selection of CFD members than previously permitted.