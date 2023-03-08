Developers break ground on multi-million-dollar project in Fishers

Developers broke ground March 7 on a $135 million project on the corner of 96th Street and Allisonville Road in Fishers. The Rivers Place mixed-use project will combine residential and commercial space, according to CRG Residential, the Carmel-based firm working with the City of Fishers on the project.

Fishers will replace the existing intersection with a roundabout, using funds donated by CRG for that purpose.

CRG Residential announced that it also is donating 25 acres to the adjacent White River nature park planned by the city and has purchased retail buildings along Allisonville Road “to ensure a cohesive, walkable community master plan,” according to the firm.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness lauded the project.

“We appreciate CRG Residential’s financial and land investments that, combined with the state funded READI grant, will support the first phase of the White River park project. Collectively, we hope this development will serve as a transformative amenity and resource to Fishers residents,” Fadness stated.

Construction will start in the spring with units ready to occupy in 2024, according to CRG. Once completed, the project will offer 381 rental units, 81 townhomes for purchase, and 35,000 square feet of mixed-use space.

Construction on the intersection starts this spring and is expected to last through the end of 2023.