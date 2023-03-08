City of Noblesville OKs contract with engineering firm

Noblesville has approved a contract with an engineering firm for design work tied to the second phase of the city’s Pleasant Street improvement project.

The Noblesville Board of Works and Public Safety approved a supplemental agreement Feb. 28 with Indianapolis-based Butler, Fairman and Seufert, Inc., that amends the contract for an amount not to exceed $425,100. The city originally entered into an agreement with the firm in October 2020 for the preliminary design for Phase 2 of the Pleasant Street project, Noblesville City Engineer Alison Krupski said.

However, Krupski told the board of works during its meeting that a final design contract is needed to wrap up plans and get it ready for bid. Since the time of the original agreement, additional field work and discussion has led the city to request scope revisions to the contract, Krupski said.

Krupski said because of soft soils in the area, special soil reinforcement is required that must be engineered and detailed. She added that a decision was made to include the 19th Street roundabout into the Phase 2 design.

The Pleasant Street project, which broke ground in November, is estimated to cost $115 million and will be done in three phases. City officials say when it is completed, it will improve east and west connectivity in Noblesville.

The first phase, which will span 1.1 miles west of River Road to 10th Street, includes planned work by Hamilton County for a bridge to be built over the White River. The county is funding its portion of the project for a new bridge over the White River under the first phase, which is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2024.

Phase 2 of Reimagine Pleasant Street will involve work from 10th Street to Ind. 37, while the third phase will be from River Road to Hague Road. Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Pleasant Street project will be bid in September with construction taking place in 2024 and 2025, Krupski said.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025, according to the city.