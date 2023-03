The Zionsville Community High School speech team competed at the Indiana State Speech and Debate Sectional 5 Tournament Feb. 25 at Westfield High School. Topics cover a variety of categories, including radio broadcasting, poetry interpretation and impromptu speaking. Four ZCHS competitors qualified for the March 11 Hoosier Crossroads Conference state tournament at Fishers High School. Zoe Steinberg won first overall in the original performance category.