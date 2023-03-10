Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Candidate wants to bring new perspective to Fishers council

Candidate wants to bring new perspective to Fishers council

0
By on Fishers Community

By Jeff Decker

Samantha Chapman moved to Fishers last fall for many of the same reasons that have made it one of Indiana’s fastest-growing cities.

“I decided to make Fishers my home because it is a thriving community, interconnected by trails, filled with green spaces and home to some of the best schools in the state,” said Chapman, originally from Fort Wayne and an Indianapolis resident for the past 10 years before moving to Fishers.

Chapman

Now, Chapman wants to lend a fresh perspective to the city’s leadership and encourage other politcal newcomers to get involved in their community. A first-time candidate for political office, she is running for Fishers City Council in the Northeast District. She is unopposed in the May 2 Democratic primary. She will face incumbent Brad DeReamer, a Republican, in the Nov. 7 general election.

“The demographic of Fishers is changing,” Chapman said. “The city is attracting new residents who are excited to live, work, play and be a part of our community. I am part of this group and eager to get involved to build and support Fishers as it continues to grow and thrive for decades to come. I hope to lead by example in showing new residents that there are numerous ways to become active in the Fishers community, and I will strive to make all residents feel welcome here.”

Chapman lists three priorities in her campaign: supporting and improving public and private investment; inclusivity, building a Fishers where all residents feel welcome; and transparency, fostering open communication between officials and residents.

Chapman has experience working with state and local government, previously as the Business Services Division attorney and special counsel for the Secretary of State’s office and in her current position as the state director of the Humane Society of the U.S. She lives in Fishers with her beagle and two cats.


More Headlines

Fishers resident finds niche as ‘Indy Now’ co-host Developers break ground on multi-million-dollar project in Fishers Lawrence council OKs $250K appropriation  Mayoral candidate wants to continue city’s direction $3.5M for real estate, streetscape improvements OK’d by Westfield council Mayoral candidate Stehr announces pick for deputy mayor 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact