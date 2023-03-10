Neumann seeks another term on Fishers City Council

Incumbent Democrat Crystal Neumann is seeking reelection for the North Central District seat on the Fishers City Council. She was first elected in 2021.

Neumann is unopposed in the May 2 primary election.

Neumann cites her experience on the council as one of her strengths.

“As an educator, it’s always interesting in that way for me to continuously learn about ordinance and how that affects people,” Neumann said.

Neumann has a doctorate in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a Master in Adult Education with a certificate in diversity and inclusions. She has worked in marketing and market research and is an assistant provost for American College of Education.

She’s has been a Fishers resident since 2012. She and her husband, Jörg, have two sons, Eli and Anton.

Neumann became interested in running office to help the city navigate its rapid growth.

“I was inspired by (former Congressional Democrat candidate) Christina Hale, who spoke to the Latino Institute in the leadership circle I was a part of in 2020,” Neumann said. “She said, ‘If not you, then who else?’ And I thought to myself, she’s right. Who else will do the work?”

Neumann describes herself as a servant leader who listens to every voice and stays in touch with the community. If elected, she said her focus would be on public safety, civic engagement, mental health, sustainability and addressing climate change.

“I want to make sure we continue to build community,” she said. “I want to make sure we all feel safe and inclusive within the city. I also want to support civic engagement for everyone to be heard by the government. I want to support mental health. My passion is sustainability. We definitely need to work on a better tomorrow for our kids.”